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Oct 20 - CHRISTMAS CANCELED!
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80 views • October 21, 2021
Experts say “Order your Christmas presents now because otherwise on Christmas day, there may just be a picture of something that's not coming until February or March”.
Commie Joe Biden is going to be the Grinch who Stole Christmas for millions of Americans this year. For months, the Biden Regime has been planning the supply chain crisis to bring maximum hurt to the American public so that they can continue their push for a Communist AmeriKa. Now that the holiday shopping season is here, it is only going to get worse and that means that many Americans will not get the gifts they want which will devastate millions of children as their distraught parents will have to try an explain why Santa did not bring them any gifts.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Commie Joe Biden is going to be the Grinch who Stole Christmas for millions of Americans this year. For months, the Biden Regime has been planning the supply chain crisis to bring maximum hurt to the American public so that they can continue their push for a Communist AmeriKa. Now that the holiday shopping season is here, it is only going to get worse and that means that many Americans will not get the gifts they want which will devastate millions of children as their distraught parents will have to try an explain why Santa did not bring them any gifts.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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