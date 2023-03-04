https://gettr.com/post/p2ahkx8b351

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Nicole interviews MEP Rob Roos: The CCP has been penetrating Europe and Africa in a very orderly way, while the western countries have been deceived. The CCP uses money to buy influence and tickets to let European people sell their country to enter the Chinese Communist market. During the epidemic, the CCP took the opportunity to purchase European enterprises and universities crazily. This is a concern.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 妮可采访欧洲议会议员罗布·鲁斯：中共一直非常有条不紊地渗透欧洲，而西方国家却一直被蒙蔽。中共用金钱购买影响力和门票，让欧洲人民出卖自己的国家来进入中共国市场。疫情期间，中共趁机疯狂收购欧洲企业和大学。这令人担心。





