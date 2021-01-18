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1/18/2021 -- Large Earthquake M6.4-M6.8 strikes Argentina Chile Border in South America
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110 views • January 19, 2021
Another noteworthy large earthquake in the upper M6.0 (M6.4 - M6.8 ) has struck. The second large M6.8 on the planet this week. This new event struck the Chile Argentina border region in South America. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
The previous M6.8 (M6.7) struck on almost the exact opposite side of the planet in Mongolia earlier this week.
Here is the research released recently on antipode earthquakes .. opposite sides of the planet striking within days of each other M6+ events : https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/re...
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
The previous M6.8 (M6.7) struck on almost the exact opposite side of the planet in Mongolia earlier this week.
Here is the research released recently on antipode earthquakes .. opposite sides of the planet striking within days of each other M6+ events : https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/re...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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