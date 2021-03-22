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"Pray that the Seventh Seal is not opened" (a prophetic warning, February 17, 1984)
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131 views • March 22, 2021
The spiritual messengers of God, Aka, warned: "And we should say unto thee, unto this day and unto this time. For the times and half times are coming to past. The half wars, the rattling of the chains of wars, shall soon have made a whole war, one that mankind can ill afford, but yet, it shall come.
"And we say unto those who think they may escape it by being in a different country, or a different place upon the globe, woe be it [them], for there is no place upon this continent, no place upon this and other continent[s], that shall not be affected, for the continental shelf, in itself, shall be affected. And a great shifting of the plates shall take forth and come forth. In the upper atmosphere, electric magnetic forces shall take force, and therefore, you will have what is called a total blackout of electrical energy, and that that is produced by electrical energy at that point and in that period of time – that a total blackness shall shift and float as huge clouds that form in the upper, high atmosphere shall smother the sun from striking the earth. And night and day shall not be known, one apart from the other.
"And as the Earth shifts and circles, those days shall come upon man in total madness, for there shall be other instruments of war that shall be used, which shall be known as ultrasound, that of light and sound which shall drive men mad, and they shall destroy one another in their madness. And they shall reach for their hearts to pull it out, for it shall beat so fast and so rapidly, and so great a pain shall be within them that neither if they were stung by giant scorpions would it be any better. Yet, they shall not be allowed to die all at once. For the madness that shall come upon them shall be as a madness that shall strike their children’s children in the womb of their wives and their mothers. [See Revelation 9:1-12.]
"For all things that have been written shall come, and become true − not that you shall know that this is the way of the Lord, but that you shall know that it is caused by man and the Anti-Christ.
"And the Lord, thy God, shall send forth His son into this great abundance and abominate upon the Earth. And as he comes unto the Earth, all planetary substance shall know of it, for his reflection and his face shall be seen not only upon this Earth, but upon all earths, and they shall learn from it. For there shall be earths in the newest of development, and there shall be earths that are older than yours, but each and every one shall learn from this.
"For that of the Messiah shall rise and walk upon the Earth.
"And as he comes forth, he shall call forth all those who have perished. And they shall rise from the earth and appear unto their brethrens as though they were not dead.
And there shall be a big tribunal that, therefore, shall judge unto one another, and judgment shall be rendered upon the earth and the heavens. And, therefore, as the last shifting of plates that takes forth, so shall rise both the heavens, and it shall be the heavens of the earth, and no one who should wear the mark of the Beast shall be allowed to enter into this.
"And we should say unto thee, woe be these who shall see beneath and into the greater bowels of the Anti-Christ. For at that time, all those who have suffered so long shall rise and ask for justice from the Lord. And the Lord, thy God, shall render justice unto them." [See The Revelation, 6:12-17, chapters 7–11, 19–22.]
“Yes, Aka. Why is this necessary?”
"It is not necessary. None of it was necessary. It is still not necessary, for it is but the Sixth Seal that is opened. But when the Seventh Seal is opened, then it will be necessary.
"Why is it necessary? Why cannot man repent? Why cannot man change his ways? Why should he go on killing his brothren, plotting to gain, as you would call it, the upper hand? Why is it that he cannot look [in] the Lord, his God, and love Him with all his heart?
"(Sigh) Is it not written that should man not change his path, he shall die in his own pollutant, in that which he creates? The atomic bomb is but a small part.
"You have created germ warfare, which is more horrifying than all....Look at your own people now; they are dying from it! Do you not see it? You call it a flu epidemic – of man-made disease.
"Why do you think you hear us crying in the wilderness?"
Read more – "Now you ask, 'What is the great Sword that cuts two ways?',"
https://medium.com/now-you-ask-what-is-the-great-sword-that-cuts-two, and "Prepare for the Time of the Great Famine," https://medium.com/prepare-for-the-time-of-the-great-famine.
Please join with the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, in the association they asked us to form – see https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more". Email [email protected].
Follow or message us – facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
See Aka's books – https://tinyurl.com/Aka-Books
Here's a transcript – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1984February17.audio.html
"And we say unto those who think they may escape it by being in a different country, or a different place upon the globe, woe be it [them], for there is no place upon this continent, no place upon this and other continent[s], that shall not be affected, for the continental shelf, in itself, shall be affected. And a great shifting of the plates shall take forth and come forth. In the upper atmosphere, electric magnetic forces shall take force, and therefore, you will have what is called a total blackout of electrical energy, and that that is produced by electrical energy at that point and in that period of time – that a total blackness shall shift and float as huge clouds that form in the upper, high atmosphere shall smother the sun from striking the earth. And night and day shall not be known, one apart from the other.
"And as the Earth shifts and circles, those days shall come upon man in total madness, for there shall be other instruments of war that shall be used, which shall be known as ultrasound, that of light and sound which shall drive men mad, and they shall destroy one another in their madness. And they shall reach for their hearts to pull it out, for it shall beat so fast and so rapidly, and so great a pain shall be within them that neither if they were stung by giant scorpions would it be any better. Yet, they shall not be allowed to die all at once. For the madness that shall come upon them shall be as a madness that shall strike their children’s children in the womb of their wives and their mothers. [See Revelation 9:1-12.]
"For all things that have been written shall come, and become true − not that you shall know that this is the way of the Lord, but that you shall know that it is caused by man and the Anti-Christ.
"And the Lord, thy God, shall send forth His son into this great abundance and abominate upon the Earth. And as he comes unto the Earth, all planetary substance shall know of it, for his reflection and his face shall be seen not only upon this Earth, but upon all earths, and they shall learn from it. For there shall be earths in the newest of development, and there shall be earths that are older than yours, but each and every one shall learn from this.
"For that of the Messiah shall rise and walk upon the Earth.
"And as he comes forth, he shall call forth all those who have perished. And they shall rise from the earth and appear unto their brethrens as though they were not dead.
And there shall be a big tribunal that, therefore, shall judge unto one another, and judgment shall be rendered upon the earth and the heavens. And, therefore, as the last shifting of plates that takes forth, so shall rise both the heavens, and it shall be the heavens of the earth, and no one who should wear the mark of the Beast shall be allowed to enter into this.
"And we should say unto thee, woe be these who shall see beneath and into the greater bowels of the Anti-Christ. For at that time, all those who have suffered so long shall rise and ask for justice from the Lord. And the Lord, thy God, shall render justice unto them." [See The Revelation, 6:12-17, chapters 7–11, 19–22.]
“Yes, Aka. Why is this necessary?”
"It is not necessary. None of it was necessary. It is still not necessary, for it is but the Sixth Seal that is opened. But when the Seventh Seal is opened, then it will be necessary.
"Why is it necessary? Why cannot man repent? Why cannot man change his ways? Why should he go on killing his brothren, plotting to gain, as you would call it, the upper hand? Why is it that he cannot look [in] the Lord, his God, and love Him with all his heart?
"(Sigh) Is it not written that should man not change his path, he shall die in his own pollutant, in that which he creates? The atomic bomb is but a small part.
"You have created germ warfare, which is more horrifying than all....Look at your own people now; they are dying from it! Do you not see it? You call it a flu epidemic – of man-made disease.
"Why do you think you hear us crying in the wilderness?"
Read more – "Now you ask, 'What is the great Sword that cuts two ways?',"
https://medium.com/now-you-ask-what-is-the-great-sword-that-cuts-two, and "Prepare for the Time of the Great Famine," https://medium.com/prepare-for-the-time-of-the-great-famine.
Please join with the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, in the association they asked us to form – see https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more". Email [email protected].
Follow or message us – facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
See Aka's books – https://tinyurl.com/Aka-Books
Here's a transcript – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1984February17.audio.html
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