LIVE Coffee Chat with Dr. Jane-Vaccine Clots, Shedding, Fake PCR Test, Complying with Tyranny – 12-29-22

On today’s Coffee Chat, Dr. Jane discusses the fibrous clots found by coroners in the bodies of those injected, the phenomenon of shedding, and the unreliability of the PCR test.



#drjaneruby #shedding #vaccineshedding #covidvaccine #vaccineinjuries #whitefiberousclots #rubberyclots #covidvaccines #vaccineinjuries #vaccinedeaths





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