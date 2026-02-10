The Hidden Nutrient Deficiency Causing Pachygyria – Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals All

Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613





SHOCKING Caller Story: Friend with Pachygyria – Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals It's NOT Genetic! Fix Brain Malformations Naturally with Nutrition? In this powerful clip from Dr. Joel Wallach's call-in show, a caller shares their friend's battle with Pachygyria (a rare congenital brain malformation causing seizures, developmental delays, and more). Dr. Wallach explains why many so-called "genetic" brain defects like Pachygyria are actually caused by nutritional deficiencies – especially selenium, minerals, and other essentials missing in modern diets. He discusses epigenetics, how the body can repair itself, and his famous 90 Essential Nutrients protocol to support brain health and potentially reverse damage.Don't let mainstream medicine tell you it's "incurable" – hear Dr. Wallach's no-nonsense take on beating Pachygyria naturally!





Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613





Ultimate Selenium: https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971





Radio Show:

Dr. Wallach’s Books: http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Supplements: https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

Health Quiz: https://ygyhealthquiz.com/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





BUY THE YOUNGEVITY PRODUCTS

https://90minerals.com/

https://youngevity.me/

https://vitaminsuk.co.uk/ United Kingdom

https://youngevityaustralia.com/ Australia

https://youngevityeurope.com/ EUROPE

https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

https://youngevityvitamins.com/

https://youngofficiall.com/





Collagen Products https://collagenpowder.net/

Pro Cardio FX https://procardiofx.com/

Pro Joint FX https://projointfx.com/





Youngevity Hemp Products https://hempfx.net/





Dr Wallach’s Radio Show

Dr Wallach’s Books http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Dr Wallach’s Supplements https://drwallachyoungevity.com/





FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TAKE THE QUIZ

https://ygyhealthquiz.com/





YOUNGEVITY SPANISH

https://ygyespanol.com/





Timestamps:

0:00 - Intro & Caller Question: Friend Diagnosed with Pachygyria

1:15 - Dr. Wallach: "It's NOT Purely Genetic!"

2:40 - The REAL Cause – Nutritional Deficiencies in Pregnancy & Early Development

4:20 - Key Minerals Missing: Selenium Deficiency & Brain Malformations

6:05 - Epigenetics Explained: Turn "Bad Genes" On/Off with Nutrition

8:10 - 90 Essential Nutrients Protocol for Brain Health & Pachygyria Support

10:30 - Hope for Seizures, Developmental Issues & Congenital Defects

12:45 - Q&A & Closing Advice from Dr. Wallach If your child or loved one has Pachygyria, seizures, brain gyri issues, or similar congenital conditions – this could change everything! Like, Subscribe & Hit the Bell for more Dr. Wallach truths!

Turn on notifications for daily health revelations!

Comment below: Have you seen improvements with nutrition for brain issues?





#Pachygyria #DrJoelWallach #PachygyriaCure #NutritionalDeficiency #BrainMalformation #90EssentialNutrients #SeleniumDeficiency #DeadDoctorsDontLie #Youngevity #NaturalHealth #Epigenetics #CongenitalBrainDefect #FixPachygyriaNaturally #SeizuresNutrition For more info on Dr. Wallach's protocols: Check Youngevity products or his books like "Dead Doctors Don't Lie." (Affiliate links/disclaimer: Not medical advice – consult your doctor.)