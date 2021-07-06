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Let's Talk Astrology - Cackling Kamala
Provocateur Astrology
Provocateur Astrology
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13 views • July 06, 2021
On Provocateur Astrology, we have done multiple videos looking at Kamala Harris and her astrological chart. Kamala's laugh is in the news this week. Some of have said that her laugh is a reflection of her insecurity. Today we will peer into her natal chart again to see where this comes from. We will talk about the Venus Saturn opposition in today's daily chart and what a Venus Saturn aspect is about in a natal chart.

If you would like an astrological natal report, relationship report, or Forecast/Horoscope Report visit our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com

Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Kamala Harris Videos on the Provocateur Astrology Channel:

Liar Liar Pants on Fire! Kamala Harris in the Spotlight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi_d-qwCjsA&;t=782s

Let;s Talk Astrology - Is Kamala in Crisi?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sdqazero0HI&;t=31s


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#astrology #horoscope #kamalaharris
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kamalakamala laugh
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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