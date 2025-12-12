THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: AMERICA’S UNMEASURED VACCINE RISK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey Jaxen reports on a seismic shift in public health as ACIP leaders finally confront the long-ignored question of cumulative vaccine risk. With ACIP Vice Chair Dr. Robert Malone calling out the “elephant in the room” and President Trump signaling major changes to the childhood schedule, a rare moment of accountability and transparency in vaccine policy is unfolding.