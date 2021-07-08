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Insider Leaks What The FED’s REFUSE To Say—They’re Freaking Out—Economic Earthquake Dead Ahead!
Lisa Haven
Lisa HavenCheckmark Icon
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1330 views • July 08, 2021
Are you ready for another nightmare to unfold?  Earlier this year, the COVID-19 lockdowns that were implemented all over the nation resulted in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression forcing nearly 100 million Americans to file claims for unemployment benefits. Now, however, with massive democratic payouts to keep people home and the supply chain crisis, 2020 will look like a walk in the park!

In the video below I interview economic insider, Bob Kudla with www.tradegeniusacademy.com, every time I have interview him, he has been spot on with his predictions. Now he predicting more things to come…


🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈
➡️ http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com ⬅️ 
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For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/there-are-still-over-14-million-americans-some-form-government-dole
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/stocks-federal-reserve-minutes-tech-oil-gold-europe-asia
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/dow-futures-drop-450-points-as-treasury-yields-continue-to-fall/ar-AALUReq
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economyfeds
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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