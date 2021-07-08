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Insider Leaks What The FED’s REFUSE To Say—They’re Freaking Out—Economic Earthquake Dead Ahead!
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1330 views • July 08, 2021
Are you ready for another nightmare to unfold? Earlier this year, the COVID-19 lockdowns that were implemented all over the nation resulted in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression forcing nearly 100 million Americans to file claims for unemployment benefits. Now, however, with massive democratic payouts to keep people home and the supply chain crisis, 2020 will look like a walk in the park!
In the video below I interview economic insider, Bob Kudla with www.tradegeniusacademy.com, every time I have interview him, he has been spot on with his predictions. Now he predicting more things to come…
🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈
➡️ http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com ⬅️
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September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
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For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/there-are-still-over-14-million-americans-some-form-government-dole
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/stocks-federal-reserve-minutes-tech-oil-gold-europe-asia
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/dow-futures-drop-450-points-as-treasury-yields-continue-to-fall/ar-AALUReq
In the video below I interview economic insider, Bob Kudla with www.tradegeniusacademy.com, every time I have interview him, he has been spot on with his predictions. Now he predicting more things to come…
🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈
➡️ http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code "fourth" for 40% OFF non bundled items (Expires Saturday at Midnight)
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get it now for $20 Off The 1st Year Use Code: 20Off
Upcoming Conference Hear The Watchmen: https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/c-503835
For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/there-are-still-over-14-million-americans-some-form-government-dole
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/stocks-federal-reserve-minutes-tech-oil-gold-europe-asia
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/dow-futures-drop-450-points-as-treasury-yields-continue-to-fall/ar-AALUReq
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