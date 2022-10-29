World Health Organization Takes Full Control of "Vaccine" Narrative on YouTube

Vaxxed or not, protect yourself and improve your immunity with the product that got me banned by YouTube: https://zstacklife.com/freedom

It's funny how the powers-that-be force compliance through psychological tactics that were once considered to be fascist by the masses. They're still fascist, but the masses have been gaslighted into ignoring reality and accepting what they're being told by their betters. The latest example is hitting YouTube medical professionals who must now apply to be considered trustworthy and reliable. The criteria: Adherence to World Health Organization recommendations.

This is one of the many reasons I've decided to delete all the content from my YouTube channel. I'd just delete the whole channel if it didn't have my music and Bible-audio playlists, something I unfortunately cannot duplicate on the other video platforms yet. But I won't be posting anymore content there. Ever. It's best to subscribe to my show on the various places where I publish. You never know who's going to become beholden to Big Tech sensibilities next.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I talked about the way YouTube has allowed the World Health Organization to completely determine what is valid medical information and what is not. I then went into several other stories highlighting the jabs and how Pandemic Panic Theater has taken way so much from our world.