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The Perfect Triangle #95 -20 May 22 - Guests: Professor Jim Fetzer + Brian Davidson PI
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215 views • May 21, 2022
The legendary Professor Jim Fetzer makes his first appearance on Speak Free Radio to discuss the farcical false flag in Buffalo NY. Intrepid Private Investigator Brian Davidson proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the first person shooter video was staged a couple hours before any actual event. MUST WATCH!
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