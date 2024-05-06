HEAR FROM COLUMBIA PROTEST ORGANIZER 🏫 'ZIONIST JEWS' TO BLAME FOR 9/11 AND 'STAGED' OCT. 7 ATTACK

VfB's butting in first; one thing this student isn't aware of is Rebecca Weiner, liaison to the Israeli Army, working with the NYPD whom put laid the smackdown 👮





According to a "cop watcher" at the Columbia University protests, 'Zionist Jews' are to blame for 9-11 and the 'staged' October 7th attacks on Israel.





Meet Luna, a cop watcher for Within our Lifetime (WOL) at the Columbia campus protests - and Columbia criminal justice graduate - who told our undercover journalist Zionist Jews are to blame for 9/11 and the 'staged' Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.





“[Zionist Jews] are responsible for 9/11..."





“In my dream, I would see Ilhan Omar” … as U.S. President.





“All these things… they raped and killed babies and killed people…all of that’s bullsh*t... October 7th was an orchestrated thing from The New York Times."





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uveZGAMO1M





Let's grab some choice comments before they're Orwellized:





Weren’t they dancing as the towers came down?





Don't forget the Israeli "art" students and the picture inside the trade center with a room full of blasting caps.





Yes, they were. And after returning to Israel they were interwied on TV like heroes! That's a littlebit cringe, don't you think?





Not only that, they were inside the towers just days prior supposedly setting up light displays for E team and photograpth with hundreds of boxes of bb18 fuse detonators.





Five Dancing [REDACTED]

The USS Liberty





WHERE IS THE LIE?





Shes not wrong about 9/11....





Damn I didn't know Columbia students were based like that. Remember the taunting Israelis!





Huh I guess I’ll ignore the 5 Mossad agents who were arrested on 9/11…agents who were seen taking photos of & celebrating the attacks. They later said their purpose was to “document the event.“

They also told an arresting officer “We are Israeli. We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem.”





She isn't all wrong...there is a difference between committing atrocities and allowing atrocities to be committed by others to further an agenda. This is the preferred modus operandi as it offers deniability.





Ilhan and her brothers daughter are BOTH ilhan and her brothers daughter.





The Campus protestors aren't exactly conservatives, but then again, they're not wrong about the Jews either...





3:45 when an everyday American is asked if it is an America First agenda who runs congress -





Even a broken clock is right twice a day, 9 11 and 10 7 were both psy ops by those who shall not be named because of HR 6090.