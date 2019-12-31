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907 The Fallacy Of Easy Believism Pt. 2
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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1 view • December 31, 2019
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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