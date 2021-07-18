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MAJOR CHANGE IS COMING
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201 views • July 18, 2021
A culmination of events are on the horizon meant to push humanity forward in understanding, setting the stage for the augmentation of humanity. But the propaganda continues to distract us from the real truth. An event reverberates throughout the lands, humanity feeling the shock wave. Our job? To forge forward as truth seekers in deciphering our next lesson in conceptual learning through the analysis of events that led up to the shock wave. Hold on, everything is changing it as we know it.
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