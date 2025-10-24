'Intentional' S2E18 Thursday 10-23-25 'Live'

"DHS: Where Are The Checks And Balances?" with guest Katy Smith





DHS in Oklahoma can be described by these words: questionable costs, violations of Oklahoma law, gross negligence and daily complaints. It's time to dig in deep and Be Intentional!





"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://x.com/MicMeowed





The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418





You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org