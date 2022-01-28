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Neil Young Comes Out as a Fascist After Threatening Spotify to Censor Joe Rogan
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60 views • January 28, 2022
Grammy award-winning music artist Neil Young has demanded his music be removed from Spotify in response to COVID-19 “vaccine misinformation” on the platform.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rock-icon-neil-young-accuses-spotify-of-spreading-covid-misinformation-demands-removal-of-his-music/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rock-icon-neil-young-accuses-spotify-of-spreading-covid-misinformation-demands-removal-of-his-music/
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