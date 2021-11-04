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The Ten Stages of Genocide | Henna Maria
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163 views • November 04, 2021
Light Warrior, Henna Maria, explains the “10 Stages of Genocide” from the work of the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton. She shows how the horrific conditions from the past dictatorships is reflected right in front of our faces.
ALL LIGHT WARRIORS MUST WATCH THIS VIDEO. She nails it. Please share this far and wide.
ALL LIGHT WARRIORS MUST WATCH THIS VIDEO. She nails it. Please share this far and wide.
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