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The murder of Cash Gernon - Another report on the crime
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30 views • May 19, 2021
Brown broke into Cash’s home through the back door and kidnapped him while he slept. Brown then stabbed Cash to death, before dumping his body, shirtless and shoeless, in the middle of a Dallas,TX street.
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