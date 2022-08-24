GT9 - Building My Food & Medicinal Garden

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In this episode, Rachel walks you through how she built the garden design featured in the last episode.
To learn more about how to design your garden step-by-step visit https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/
Join in the discussion on the Grow Together Telegram channel https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens