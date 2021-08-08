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Weekly Report - August 8th, 2021
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20 views • August 11, 2021
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Produced by Nick Alvear & Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, & edited by Alessandro du Châtel
This is usually published for free after a one-week delay. A weekly briefing of the most relevant news worldwide, but always focused on exposing crimes involving human trafficking, secret societies, pedophilia, tyranny, high-end corruption, high-profile murders, and crimes against humanity.
NOTE: We publish 2 free videos a week plus other content, the Weekly Report is exclusive for subscribers of Good Lion TV and Red Pill Cinema. Please head to goodlion.tv and SUBSCRIBE!
If you wish to join/donate to TotalDisclosure.net please follow the following links:
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Podcast: https://www.subscribestar.com/totaldisclosure
Fundraiser: https://gogetfunding.com/total-disclosure/
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Linktree: https://linktr.ee/totaldisclosure
The Total Disclosure Network is 100% independent. I focus on exposing child sex trafficking, pedophilia, tyranny, high-profile murders, and secret societies. Any person who uses mind control, child rape, blackmail, and other crimes to pull the strings from the shadows is a target.
DISCLAIMER: I don't advocate for harassment or violence against the individuals exposed in my media outlets, on the contrary, my aim is to inform people so they themselves avoid being victims of lies, scams, harassment, violence, manipulation, false information, emotional abuse or much worse. I hope people in law enforcement will find my research and act accordingly with the evidence/witnesses provided.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louderthanlove1/
Telegram: https://t.me/totaldisclosure
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/totaldisclosure
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MeWe 2: https://mewe.com/p/totaldisclosure
Email: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-310505
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5
Produced by Nick Alvear & Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, & edited by Alessandro du Châtel
This is usually published for free after a one-week delay. A weekly briefing of the most relevant news worldwide, but always focused on exposing crimes involving human trafficking, secret societies, pedophilia, tyranny, high-end corruption, high-profile murders, and crimes against humanity.
NOTE: We publish 2 free videos a week plus other content, the Weekly Report is exclusive for subscribers of Good Lion TV and Red Pill Cinema. Please head to goodlion.tv and SUBSCRIBE!
If you wish to join/donate to TotalDisclosure.net please follow the following links:
Website: https://www.totaldisclosure.net
Podcast: https://www.subscribestar.com/totaldisclosure
Fundraiser: https://gogetfunding.com/total-disclosure/
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/totaldisclosureshop
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/liondisclosureshop
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/totaldisclosure
The Total Disclosure Network is 100% independent. I focus on exposing child sex trafficking, pedophilia, tyranny, high-profile murders, and secret societies. Any person who uses mind control, child rape, blackmail, and other crimes to pull the strings from the shadows is a target.
DISCLAIMER: I don't advocate for harassment or violence against the individuals exposed in my media outlets, on the contrary, my aim is to inform people so they themselves avoid being victims of lies, scams, harassment, violence, manipulation, false information, emotional abuse or much worse. I hope people in law enforcement will find my research and act accordingly with the evidence/witnesses provided.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louderthanlove1/
Telegram: https://t.me/totaldisclosure
Telegram Chat: https://t.me/totaldisclosure1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQzAaYSU94SFgG7KHnxSHug
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YJmAS1iSOeY3/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/totaldisclosure
MeWe 1: https://mewe.com/p/louderthanlove
MeWe 2: https://mewe.com/p/totaldisclosure
Email: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-310505
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5
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