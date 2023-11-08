Destruction of an Israeli Merkava 4 tank in urban battles in Gaza by a man “in a sweater” and an RPG-7
Adding:
Al-Quds Brigades: We destroyed an Israeli vehicle and wounded a number of enemy soldiers while targeting an armored force in the western Gaza axis.
Al-Qassam Brigades: We destroyed two Israeli tanks southwest of Gaza City with “Al-Yassin 105” shells.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.