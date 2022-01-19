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Floyd Mayweather aka Marion Jones
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26 views • January 19, 2022
Same ears, same eyes. Another movie file star from the Sydney 2000 clean Olympics using the stage name "Marion Jones". Floyd/Marion's running competition in Sydney included stage name "Cathy Freeman" who is 100% aka boxer "Anthony the man Mundine" with the disappearing legs, some examples shown here as millions watched the CGI 400 metres "women's" race. Boxing, the Olympics, gambling, all crown - Princess Anne/"Ghislaine Maxwell's" mother - controlled, "on her majesty's secret service", the secret being it's all scripted and rigged and all the big media names are fake, like their prosthetic faces. "Ghislaine's" boyfriend aka David Geffen, aka Jeffrey Epstein aka Sylvester Stallone, expert facial and torso bodysuit prosthetics. Once "Floyd "pretty boy" Mayweather", later changed to "money", a professional stunt performer who also faked being a drug cheat "on TV", mentioned in the first clip. Still think the fake vax/booster is for you? Think again - please, and see how big the media lies are.
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