Yahushaman and the House of Yah 8

Yahushaman talks about the superior Magic of Yahusha Ha Mashiach over and above all Magi, Gurus, Wisemen etc., and His call for His people to "Come out of Her, My People'; the importance of hearing and obeying that clarion call of The King, and the admonition of Yahusha to trim the lamps of our spirits and buy oil (magical keys) to gain wisdom, or be left behind and be martyred in the soon coming Tribulation, which is nearly upon us.
