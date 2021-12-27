NEW WORLD NEXT YEAR 2022

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwny2022/
This week on the New World Next Year: It's that time of year when James and James suit up for the year end. This year, as usual, they each pick a story of the year, predict a trend for next year, and take a moment to reflect on the meaning of it all. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, everybody!