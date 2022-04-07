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Doctor: "If You Haven't Been Jabbed, There's No Need To Check For Aids"
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1045 views • April 07, 2022
Doctor tells woman that she won't need aids test after learning she didn't take a covid vaccine.
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Follow me on my other channels:
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
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BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you feel led to sow into this Truth Seeking/Sharing channel, I will forever be grateful and May the Lord Bless You for it. Thank you - 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
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