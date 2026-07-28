Jury Trials in Murder Cases in Alberta

What happens when a murder charge proceeds to a jury trial in Alberta?

This video explains the major stages of a murder jury trial, including early court appearances, bail proceedings, disclosure review, defence preparation, jury selection, witness testimony, forensic evidence, verdicts, sentencing and possible appeals.

Murder cases are normally heard in the Alberta Court of King’s Bench. The Crown must prove every essential element of the offence beyond a reasonable doubt. Defence counsel may challenge witness credibility, forensic conclusions, police conduct, search warrants, statements and other evidence presented at trial.

Anyone facing a murder investigation or charge should obtain legal advice as early as possible.

CH Advocacy provides criminal defence representation in Calgary and throughout Alberta.





Read more: https://www.chadvocacy.com/post/jury-trials-murder-cases-alberta/