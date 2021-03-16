Rudy Giuliani Suspended; Troops In D.C. Sickened; Trump CPAC Speech; Georgia Audit Update

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from Youtube, troops in DC have fallen ill from eating bad undercooked food, Trump CPAC Speech censored from Youtube, Georgia election and Texas election updates, all coming up now on Real Talk News.



In breaking news, a Judge in Mississippi has ruled in favor of an election do-over as 78% of the mail-in votes in that county were proven to be fraudulent. The race in question was a democratic primary and in the judge’s 64 page order, he not only calls for a new election, but found evidence of fraud and criminal activity in the way absentee ballots were handled, how votes were counted and the actions of some at the polling place. A notary public involved was also arrested. Seems that democratic primary wasn’t so democratic, now was it? I thought there was no evidence of election fraud.



In more election fraud news, 4 people have been arrested in Texas on 150 counts of election fraud…hmm…I thought election fraud didn’t exist? Hmm



The Texas attorney general’s Election Fraud Unit on Feb. 11 arrested Medina County Justice of the Peace Tomas Ramirez and others in a voter fraud harvesting case related to the 2018 primary. Pathetic.



And Back on over to Texas again, thanks to Administrator Briben, more than 1,600 immigrants were arrested in only three days trying to cross over into Texas. I have a feeling this is just the beginning.

Also in Texas, 108 Illegal Immigrants detained tested positive for Coronavirus, even as they are getting ready to head to multiple parts of the country. This while Americans are being locked down for that very reason.



In Georgia, the Georgia house of representatives have passed an election integrity bill that would require ID for absentee ballot voting..duhh….and a couple other changes to drop box hours of operations, and couple other changes that probably don’t even address what happened during the 3rd election.



This comes on the heels of a bombshell report that was just released that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is unable to come up with the chain-of-custody documents for more than 400,000 absnetee mail-in votes, something required by law for the votes to be lawfully counted. This may come as a surprise to many as it is claimed that Administrator Briben won Georgia by only 10,000 votes.



Besides those obvious illegal votes, anyone of us can look at the Georgia voting rolls and see that way more than 10,000 illegal votes were cast, from dead people and non-residents. If a minutia of due diligence was done by Brad, he would have seen this discrepancy and would be unable to certify Georgia’s election. Unfortunately, since he is a corrupt SOB, he decided to still certify Georgia’s election results, knowing that Coffee County in Georgia told him that they couldn’t certify their counties votes, and many other voting totals could not be reconciled with Georgia’s own, voting rolls.



In D.C., over a dozen national guard have fallen ill after eating undercooked food served to them, and some soldiers even said that metal shavings were found in and on their food. This is disgusting on so many levels, that they would treat our soldiers this way. They should be eating top notch food, especially since they are deployed within the United States, but are now stuck eating MRE’s because they can’t even trust the food preparation company that was tasked with keeping our guardsmen properly nourished. Some reported getting Sunny D as a beverage. I consider this as domestic terrorism against our troops, but I haven’t heard of any formal FBI investigation yet, they are too busy putting up wanted posters of young women walking through the Capital on January 6th.



Earlier in the week, House democrats began pressuring cable carriers to stop carrying conservative news outlets like Fox, OAN and NewsMax. Can they become any more totalitarian-like? Unfortunately, they can.



In what company’s like Youtube and Twitter described as “suspending President Trump” until after the inauguration and after a possibility of any threat is over”, of which there never was any threat, They are still continuing to suppress and censor anything related to President Trump or the election.

It appears they are making up rules as they go, as Rudy Giuliani was just suspended by Youtube yet again, and this time, they cited that he was promoting a tobacco product, as he has cigar commercials in some of his videos. The only problem with that is that he has had those same commercials on there way before the election, but for some reason… now it’s an offense worthy of suspension.

A Youtube content creator that has asked to remain Anonymous, told me just yesterday, that he tried to upload President Trump’s speech at CPAC, and even before the upload was complete, Youtube flagged it as “inappropriate content”, and actually gave a strike to his channel, even without the video being put live.



#RudyGiuliani #TroopsInDC #CPAC