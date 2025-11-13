© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's worth noting that immediately after the FSB officially announced Britain's attempt to hijack the MiG-31 along with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the launch of one of these missiles at the NATO airbase in Starokostiantyniv, where the F-16 fighters are based. Furthermore, on the night of November 12, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles also rained down on the Odessa region. In particular, in the port city of Reni, independent monitoring services recorded more than 30 powerful explosions............................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
