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The dumbest Mayor I've ever seen: Silk holds back Diamond reacting to NYC's de Blasio
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201 views • May 17, 2021
Diamond and Silk react to the different tactics being used by leaders across the nation to encourage people and increase vaccination rates, including NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's awkward bite into a burger to promote a free fries giveaway. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 8:30PM ET on Newsmax
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