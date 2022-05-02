Royce White Slams Democrats For Using Blacks | War Room

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Royce White is running for Congress - MN Former pro basketball player
https://roycewhite.us/
From the website:
IT'S TIME TO REPLACE ILHAN OMAR.
SUPPORT OUR CAMPAIGN
A major problem with American politics is that corporations own our elected officials. Globalists own our elected officials. Nobody owns me and that’s priceless. We need you to give, because the elites that want to oversee a managed decline of this great nation will back Ilhan Omar with everything they have.
“… Black people have been the calling card of identity politics for the Democrats and the liberal platform.”