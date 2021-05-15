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EINE BIBEL - VIELE KIRCHEN: 3.Geschichte - Der Schlüssel zur Zukunft | Pastor Mag. Kurt Piesslinger
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20 views • May 15, 2021
Kirchengeschichte-Seminar EINE BIBEL - VIELE KIRCHEN
Warum ist das so? Seltsam...
Warum gibt es so viele Glaubensgemeinschaften unterschiedlicher Art innerhalb des Christentums? Dieser Sache wollen wir auf den Grund gehen.
3.Geschichte - Der Schlüssel zur Zukunft
Was haben wir in Zukunft zu erwarten? Wo führt alles hin? Was kommt am Ende heraus?
Wir wünschen Ihnen Gottes Segen!
Warum ist das so? Seltsam...
Warum gibt es so viele Glaubensgemeinschaften unterschiedlicher Art innerhalb des Christentums? Dieser Sache wollen wir auf den Grund gehen.
3.Geschichte - Der Schlüssel zur Zukunft
Was haben wir in Zukunft zu erwarten? Wo führt alles hin? Was kommt am Ende heraus?
Wir wünschen Ihnen Gottes Segen!
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