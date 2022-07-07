"Alcoholism is NOT an individual disease..." my thoughts on the "High On Alcohol" documentary

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My thoughts on this morbid documentary about a guy named Ryan, who drinks himself to death. He has been drinking three pints of vodka a day for three years.
Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/810-hacking-hedonic-treadmill
👁️ Watch: "High On Alcohol" National Geographic documentary about alcoholism
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x3pe2gz