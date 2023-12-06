Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1440 - Rebecca P Olivia S - Story about cause of death
Swopes, who was Rebecca’s neighbor, repeatedly made unwanted advances towards Rebecca, who refused. Upset, he broke into her home and raped her, before beating and stabbing her to death. He then set the house on fire, which killed Olivia, who died from smoke inhalation.

