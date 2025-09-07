Ukrainian desertion explodes to 142K in 2025 alone - man taken to be mobilized

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian desertion explodes to 142K in 2025 alone — Ukrainian journalist Boyko
'With monthly losses of at least 10K, and only 20K to 30K new conscripts mobilized, the army is experiencing a state of collapse'
Of course they are deserting, given how they are being mobilized…
Footage from Ukrainian media