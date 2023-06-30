Why do members of our NFSC stand up and participate in American interviews and podcast programs to discuss the Whistleblowers' Movement and expose the CCP's infiltration into the US?

https://gettr.com/post/p2kviuoeba2

6/29/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Why do members of our New Federal State of China stand up and participate in American interviews and podcast programs to discuss the Whistleblowers' Movement and expose the CCP's infiltration into the US? Why are we always able to provide those exclusive bombshell reports?

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】我们新中国联邦人为什么要站出来，上美国的访谈和播客节目讨论爆料革命、揭露中共对美国的渗透？为什么我们总能够提供那些最振聋发聩的独家报道？

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



