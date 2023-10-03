Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Works of the Flesh (Episode 3: Impurity/Uncleanness)
channel image
Present Truth Talk Show
3 Subscribers
4 views
Published 14 hours ago

Impurity refers to any kind of uncleanness or defilement, both physical and moral. It can include things like sexual immorality, but it can also include other things, such as greed, selfishness, and hatred.

Supporting Biblical verses, include but are not limited to:

o "But now you must put away all such things as these: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth." (Colossians 3:8)

o "If you keep your mouth shut, you will be safe; if you open it, you will be in trouble." (Proverbs 10:19)

o "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen." (Ephesians 4:29)

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. Present Truth Talk Show (P2TS Live®) [@presenttruthtakeshow]:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18JmSWTBspRkG55TKzhEHZfJBJGQ0m4I1?usp=sharing

4. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12L9F-XBh1TGxPhHvU3H67V3bmOaiuCrV?usp=sharing

Access your personal copy of the ASSBG (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint) through the following links:

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Audio (The Longer I Serve Him): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HwnGRCHJTg

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]

Keywords
christ-second-comingonline-servicesda-churchpresent-truthspirit-of-prophecythree-angels-messagesgreat-commissionholy-scriptureiafcnasfzasfadventist-hourremnant-churchchina-for-christvirtual-servicehybrid-serviceloud-crysaturday-sabbathdigital-evangelism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket