Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lara Logan responds to Newmax | The question they don't want us asking is 'Where are all the missing children?'
208 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

Lara Logan responds to Newsmax: "I really don't care what Newsmax says and does at all. Not one bit. But going to what I actually said, the reason I believe that people reacted that way is it's all about the children. The question they don't want us asking is 'Where are all the missing children?'"

Keywords
journalistlara loganmissing childrendigital soldiernewsmax ban

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket