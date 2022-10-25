Lara Logan responds to Newmax | The question they don't want us asking is 'Where are all the missing children?'

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Lara Logan responds to Newsmax: "I really don't care what Newsmax says and does at all. Not one bit. But going to what I actually said, the reason I believe that people reacted that way is it's all about the children. The question they don't want us asking is 'Where are all the missing children?'"