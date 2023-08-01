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All People Will See Their Crimes Against Our Country | On The Fringe
Dan Radiostyle
Dan Radiostyle
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73 views • August 01, 2023

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Folks, things will continue to play out against the deep state. They are cornered, but there is some question as to what types of 'weapons' they have access to. Keep pushing forward, keep preparing for a 'bump in the night'; and you will all be fine through this.


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A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM



Merchandise:

Dan I'd Rather Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/dan-id-rather160/


Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTFWithDRS


Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

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Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle

Keywords
newsdan radiostyledeep statedaily newswwg1wgathe great awakeningthe stormpatriot newsdeepstatehold the lineonthefringeon the fringe
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