© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blood Before and After the mRNA COVID "Vaccine" Shot (MIRRORED)
Follow
10
Share
Report
9447 views • June 18, 2021
Blood Before and After the mRNA COVID "Vaccine" Shot (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7c8bef27-8797-49ae-8ee2-c5be56a15cc4
This video shows images of people's blood before and after they receive the COVID mRNA "Vaccine" shot. These are 100% vetted and authentic. Please forward to 1.19 min for this report.
Mirrored https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/blood-images-final:9?r=DfmKEuxZyRMvNy92gft84cZv5pHsiKHv
Sarah Westall
Support Sarah Westalll by supporting her affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MIrrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7c8bef27-8797-49ae-8ee2-c5be56a15cc4
This video shows images of people's blood before and after they receive the COVID mRNA "Vaccine" shot. These are 100% vetted and authentic. Please forward to 1.19 min for this report.
Mirrored https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/blood-images-final:9?r=DfmKEuxZyRMvNy92gft84cZv5pHsiKHv
Sarah Westall
Support Sarah Westalll by supporting her affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.