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Extraterrestrials they can see in the entire spectrum of light (SHARE)
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4839 views • March 18, 2022
Now you know why those black eyes of the Extraterrestrials are lenses that are attached to the retina of the eyeball and make it part of it and the composition of these lenses, they can see in the entire spectrum of light, from infrared passing by the narrow bandwidth of visible light to beyond ultraviolet... incredible technology.
#trending #aliens #UFO #news #ufosightings
Ahora ya saben el porque de esos ojos negros de los Extraterrestres son unos lentes quer se acoplan en la retina del globo ocular y lo hacen parte del mismo y la composicion de estos lentes, pueden ver en todo el espectro de luz , desde la infrarojo pasando por el estrecho ancho de banda de luz visible hasta mas alla del ultravioleta... increible tecnologia..
#trending #aliens #UFO #news #ufosightings
Ahora ya saben el porque de esos ojos negros de los Extraterrestres son unos lentes quer se acoplan en la retina del globo ocular y lo hacen parte del mismo y la composicion de estos lentes, pueden ver en todo el espectro de luz , desde la infrarojo pasando por el estrecho ancho de banda de luz visible hasta mas alla del ultravioleta... increible tecnologia..
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