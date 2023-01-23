Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deep State Ops in Brazil & Latin America: Communist Slavery
22 views
channel image
The New American
Published 19 hours ago |
In this special episode of Behind The Deep State with guest Steve Bonta, Alex and Steve break down the Deep State's scheming in Latin America—and especially Brazil—in support of Communist revolution and slavery. The two also get into the history of powerful Deep State forces in the United States supporting communism and subversion all over the world. But there is hope, as people everywhere wake up. 


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
deep statelatin americabrazilalex newmancommunist revolutionsteve bonta

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket