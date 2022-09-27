Create New Account
Harvesting dry beans on our new grow system
Copper Horse Farm
Published 2 months ago

This is how we grow dry beans in our damp environment. Keeping weeds out of our beans and keeping the beans from molding while they dry down has been accomplished.  This is a low labor high yield system. These beans are a major source of protein in our diet. 

Keywords
gardeningsurvivalhealthy foodgrowing food

