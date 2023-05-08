Congressman George Santos will be forever remembered as the first member of Congress to look into the persecution of Miles Guo, the leader and founder of the social movement that takes down the CCP!

https://gettr.com/post/p2gi6w69558

"Everyone should try to fight for #FreeMilesGuo." Patriot @ryanmatta from #LFATV has the story. Congressman George Santos @Santos4Congress will be forever remembered as the 1st member of Congress to look into the persecution of Miles Guo, the leader and founder of the social movement that takes down the Chinese Communist Party! #Freemilesguo #takedowntheCCP

