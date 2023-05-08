Create New Account
Congressman George Santos will be forever remembered as the first member of Congress to look into the persecution of Miles Guo, the leader and founder of the social movement that takes down the CCP!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2gi6w69558

"Everyone should try to fight for #FreeMilesGuo." Patriot @ryanmatta from #LFATV has the story. Congressman George Santos @Santos4Congress will be forever remembered as the 1st member of Congress to look into the persecution of Miles Guo, the leader and founder of the social movement that takes down the Chinese Communist Party! #Freemilesguo #takedowntheCCP

Please follow @ryanmatta on gettr!


