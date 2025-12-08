The Psychological Warfare Behind the Headlines w/ Mike Robinson

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

See my dad's stroke protocol at https://SarahWestall.com/dad

*

Mike Robinson, co-editor of the UK Column, joins the program for an in-depth discussion on the accelerating global assault on free speech. We examine how this campaign represents a coordinated attack on foundational Western values — and what that means for the future of open societies. We also explore the growing strategy of amplifying extreme voices in order to drive the public back toward mainstream media as the “safer” alternative, while genuine independent journalists and platforms are quietly throttled and marginalized.

-

See more of Robinson's work at https://UKcolumn.org

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further