Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Move out of Los Angeles + Blue States; Mansion Tax + Rapid Wealth Theft are Coming. SAVE YOUR $$
169 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Los Angeles is imposing a mansion tax, for a property selling about $5 million. That number will rise incredibly fast with expansionary monetary policy that the federal reserve will soon enact, raising the number of properties that qualify by substantial margins. The left will continue to steal from the earners of society, to fund their socially regressive programs and policies. Remember that blue states, and specifically Los Angeles and San Francisco, had an eviction moratoriums for years during the pandemic and after.#mansiontax #losangeles #bluestate #democrats #wealth


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


Keywords
californiademocratssocialistsocialismstocksron desantisgavin newsomsan franciscolos angelescommunisttheftblue statesinflationinvestingblue citiesrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckiinflationarylos angeles mansion taxmansion taxaddiction moratoriummove to florida

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket