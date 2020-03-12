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EXTRA! EXTRA! Listen all about it - Alex Jones to lose custody of children!!
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71 views • March 12, 2020
Alex Jones was responsible for finking off his wife to the cops about being drunk in my original exclusive report (only one in the world).
So she returned the favor and finked him off resulting in both of them being finked off by Kelly Jones, in her pro se motion to remove the girls from this dangerous home.
Wont see this story on fake news Drudge, Natural News or Infowares since they are all FAKE!
“I’m empowered by freedom,” Jones added. “I have to take depressants like alcohol to suppress how empowered I am, because I’m into freedom.”
So she returned the favor and finked him off resulting in both of them being finked off by Kelly Jones, in her pro se motion to remove the girls from this dangerous home.
Wont see this story on fake news Drudge, Natural News or Infowares since they are all FAKE!
“I’m empowered by freedom,” Jones added. “I have to take depressants like alcohol to suppress how empowered I am, because I’m into freedom.”
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