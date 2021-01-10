Trump is out! [Donald Trump Rally in Ireland]

Explanation about the main pros and cons of Donald Trump and why he's out.President Trump is expecting Democratic nominee Joe Biden “to do great” when they square off in the first presidential debate next Tuesday.Speaking to “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, the commander-in-chief made the pronouncement after being asked what his thoughts were going into next week, when the two will meet face to face for the first time since the 45th president’s inauguration in January 2017.“I think he’s a professional. I don’t know if he’s all there, but I think he’s a professional,” Trump remarked, adding, “I have to assume that he’s a professional and that he can debate.”“I don’t understand what’s going on. He doesn’t seem to be answering questions and he can’t answer questions and much worse, a little while ago when he was on the stage with the Democrats, he couldn’t do well,” he continued.Getting specific, Trump touted the former vice president’s handling of the Democratic primary debates.In the early stages of the primary, he argued, Biden was “horrible when he was debating the Democrats.”“Pocahontas just destroyed him,” the president remarked in reference to former rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).Once Biden made it to the final primary debate between him and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), according to Trump, “he did okay.”Trump later described the debate as “sort of a tie” that “was nothing great.”“I’ve done more in 47 months than he’s done in 47 years — and that’s absolutely true,” he added.The first presidential debate will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.Last week, the president called “Fox & Friends” and offered similar takes on Biden’s debate performance, warning, however, that he couldn’t adequately predict how the former VP would perform when they finally square off.Trump argued that it was unclear what kind of shape Biden would be in at the debates from watching his previous performances.Then the president said he began to wonder, “‘What did he do? What happened to him all of a sudden?’ Because he was OK, and Bernie was OK, it was, you know, an extraordinarily boring debate, but he got through it. And I said, ‘What’s the difference between now and some of those classic moments in the other debates?’ And something was strange, in my opinion, I won’t say what but a lot of people think that something happened and you can’t do that kind of stuff, you just can’t do that kind of stuff.”FILED UNDER 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION , DONALD TRUMP , JOE BIDEN , PRESIDENTIAL DEBATESKamala Harris Has Some Harsh Words for Trump About RBGJoe Biden Just Made a Big Admission In Trump's FavorEric Trump clarifies remarks on being 'part of' LGBT communityDonald John Trump is the 45th and current president of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality now he is running for his second mandate.Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School. He took charge of his family's real-estate business in 1971, renamed it The Trump Organization, and expanded its operations from Queens and Brooklyn into Manhattan.Trump's political positions have been described as populist, protectionist, and nationalist. He entered the 2016 presidential race as a Republican and was elected in a surprise victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, although he lost the popular vote.[b] He became the oldest first-term U.S. president,[c] and the first without prior military or government service. His election and policies have sparked numerous protests. Trump has made many false or misleading statements during his campaign and presidency. The statements have been documented by fact-checkers, and the media have widely described the phenomenon as unprecedented in American politics. Many of his comments and actions have been characterized as racially charged or racist.Trump has advocated a stricter immigration policy: he imposed travel bans on various countries, tightened enforcement of immigration law, and increased migrant detentions and family separations. He also vowed to "build the wall" on the Mexican border but has managed only to renovate pre-existing fencing. He appointed Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In foreign policy, Trump has pursued an America First agenda, withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations, the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Iran nuclear deal, and the World Health Organization (WHO). He imposed import tariffs which triggered a trade war with China, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and withdrew U.S. troops from northern Syria. Trump met three times with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, but talks on denuclearization broke down in 2019.