THE REAL TRUTH BEHIND(the lies)THE EXCEL ENERGY SHUTDOWN IN COLORADO. PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW HOW/WHY/WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN

This is coming for all of us. Please pass this on!! Thanks..

I lived in Arvada for years. It's a suburb of Denver that has a ton of old, retired folk on fixed incomes that were about to be shut off due to inflation. Fixed incomes have been crushed. This is what really happened to these people and HOW it happened and why it affects us all. This was a practice run to test it all out. There was no emergency. Arvada is not s big city. Complete lie. Here's the truth. Hit meeee! [email protected]