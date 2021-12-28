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COVID-19 is an ALLERGIC REACTION (Swedish Subtitles)
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925 views • December 28, 2021
Did you ever consider that COVID-19 disease could actually be an allergic reaction? It makes a lot of sense if you think about it. Dr. Shankara Chetty explains further in this interview. He is a Medical doctor with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology, microbiology and biochemistry. He lives and works in South Africa, where he also treated over 5000 patients from COVID-19 without the need of hospitalization or death for the patients. Liked this interview? Support Zoia by visiting her channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3juNv6QsEZ3XGuhNDC2oMg or visit https://modigamanniskor.se. Share her interviews or support her directly at Paypal: www.paypal.me/modigamanniskor (Swedish alternatives: Swish: 123 092 3631 or Bg: 378-3933)
Dr. Shankara Chetty
https://drshankarachetty.com
Mirrored from: MODIGA MÄNNISKOR AVSNITT 79 - DR. SHANKARA CHETTY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8RoGEosvvY
Dr. Shankara Chetty
https://drshankarachetty.com
Mirrored from: MODIGA MÄNNISKOR AVSNITT 79 - DR. SHANKARA CHETTY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8RoGEosvvY
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