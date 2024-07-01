The Existential Threat Of AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why are we prevented from utilising the remaining 95% of our brains capacity and sentenced to wallow in primal mediocrity?
The answer is that as a species we'd be unmanageable.
With AI, merit and personal achievement means essentially nothing from now on.
Mirrored - Rense Videos
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/